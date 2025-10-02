Wax London appoints new brand director

Contemporary British menswear brand Wax London has appointed Patrick Duggan, formerly creative director at Debenhams, as its new brand director.

Duggan, who left his role at Debenhams last week, shared the news via a LinkedIn post, stating that the new position with Wax London marked his “next adventure”.

The move also sees Duggan returning to Wax London, as he previously worked with the menswear label as a brand and creative consultant on a freelance basis in 2020.

In his LinkedIn post, Duggan said: “Having worked briefly with the guys there more than 5 years ago on a consultancy basis and followed the brand closely ever since, I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to now get properly stuck in and build on the great work already done by Roger Wightman and the rest of the team.”

Duggan was with the Debenhams group for more than five years. In his role as creative director, he was responsible for defining the brand creative strategy of all Debenhams group brands, including Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis, Coast, Oasis, Principles and Gorgeous, and delivering across all touch points.

The move follows Wax London announcing a new store opening in Leeds this month, to expand outside of London in the UK for the first time, as well as naming a new logistics partner to strengthen its presence in the US.