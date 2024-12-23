Who is Isak Andic: The visionary who turned Mango into an international benchmark

The fashion world mourns the loss of one of its great visionaries. On December 14, Isak Andic, founder of Mango, passed away, leaving an indelible legacy that transcended borders and marked a turning point in the textile industry.

With his entrepreneurial spirit and unique vision, Andic not only brought to life one of Spain's most successful fashion companies but also played a decisive role in positioning Spanish fashion as a benchmark on the international stage.

In homage to his life and work, we remember the milestones that established Mango as a global brand and celebrate his extraordinary career. At the same time, the company continues to look to the future with determination, focused on exceeding four billion euros in turnover and opening more than 500 new stores by 2026, keeping the legacy of its founder alive.

From entrepreneur to businessman

The story of Andic is that of an entrepreneur who understood market dynamics and consumer needs, even before the phenomenon of “fast fashion” and the globalisation of design took hold.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1953, Andic emigrated to Spain during his childhood and settled in Barcelona, the city that would later become the birthplace of Mango.

During his adolescence, Andic began selling T-shirts and other garments at the street markets of Barcelona. This early experience allowed him to understand the laws of supply and demand, the importance of quality in the final product, and, above all, the value of a direct relationship with the customer.

The birth of Mango

As his experience in the textile trade grew, Andic, along with his brother Nahman, decided to take a step further by importing shirts from Turkey, leveraging ties with his country of origin.

These garments, which stood out for their quality and innovative designs, soon positioned themselves as a unique offering in the Spanish market of the 1980s, achieving great success. They not only consolidated their position in the wholesale market but also gained experience in logistics, distribution, and inventory management.

It was then, in 1984, that Isak Andic founded Mango with the aim of “offering a modern proposal adapted to the needs of the urban woman”. The first store opened on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona.

Mango grows globally

In less than a decade, Mango consolidated its presence with a hundred stores in Spain, and in 1992, it began its international expansion with the opening of two stores in Portugal.

The brand accelerated its growth outside Spain, adopting a global strategy that led it to open stores in the main capitals of Europe and subsequently in Asia, a region that from the 2000s onwards proved decisive in positioning European design in the affordable luxury segment. China, South Korea, and Japan were some of the key markets in this conquest of the Asian market.

Investment in advanced logistics centres was another critical factor in Mango's success on the international scene. Thanks to this infrastructure, the brand was able to respond quickly to market demands, adjusting its offering to the preferences and tastes of consumers from very diverse cultures. This business agility allowed it to remain competitive and consolidate its reputation globally. Also in 2000, the brand took a strategic turn by launching its online store, anticipating industry trends and becoming a pioneer in the digital transformation of fashion.

Since then, it has diversified its portfolio with lines such as H.E. by Mango, aimed at the male audience; Mango Kids and Mango Teen, designed for younger consumers; as well as Violeta by Mango, an inclusive sizing proposal that in 2021 was integrated into the main collection, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity.

In 2022, the company entered the home sector with Mango Home, offering home décor and textile products. This diversification has allowed Mango to adapt to changing market demands and strengthen its position in the fashion industry.

In parallel, Mango intensified its expansion in emerging markets, establishing itself as one of the Spanish brands with the greatest presence in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. This strategy, combined with the ability to adapt its collections to local preferences, contributed to positioning Mango as a global benchmark for accessible design.

Recognitions

Isak Andic was recognised throughout his career with numerous national and international awards, reflecting his impact on both fashion and the business world.

In 2009, he received the Creu de Sant Jordi, one of the highest awards granted by the Generalitat of Catalonia, in recognition of his contribution to the economic and cultural development of the region, especially from Barcelona, the city where Mango was born and grew.

In 2018, the French Government appointed him Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, highlighting his impact on fashion and his ability to build bridges between cultures.

Later, in March 2024, he received the Kingdom of Spain Business Career Award. During the ceremony, King Felipe VI highlighted his contribution to Spain's prestige in the world, defining him as an example of entrepreneurship and resilience.

This recognition, one of the last he received during his lifetime, was the culmination of a career that marked the industry and left a lasting legacy.

In 2012, Isak Andic stepped down from the operational management of the company but continued as chairman of the group, delegating day-to-day management to his executive team. In addition to his role at Mango, Andic held important positions in various institutions, including the vice presidency of Banco Sabadell until 2013 and his participation in the Turkish Investment Advisory Council.