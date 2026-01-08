Woodbird appoints new commercial director

Woodbird has promoted Jonas Reinhold Enghave to commercial director.

Enghave, who was previously brand manager for the Danish streetwear brand, announced his new role on the professional networking site Linkedin on Tuesday. He has held the new position since the beginning of the year.

He joined Woodbird almost four years ago as country manager. Before that, he was sales manager for the Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg in Denmark. He also gained experience at the Danish apparel group DK Company.