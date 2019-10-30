Woolrich names new sales director of Europe

Woolrich International has confirmed the appointment of Corrado Scala as its new sales director of Europe.

The appointment is part of the American clothing brand’s new development strategy following L-Gam’s majority stake acquisition of the company, and the appointment of Stefano Saccone as chief executive in July 2019.

Scala was appointed for his “extensive sales management experience” added the brand, as he has held senior roles as Murphy and Nye, Mandarina Duck, Fay, Tommy Hilfiger, and most recently, he was the senior sales director Southern Europe at Ralph Lauren based in Milan.

Stefano Saccone, chief executive of Woolrich, said in a statement: “It is a pleasure to welcome Corrado to Woolrich. His experience, professionalism, and enthusiasm are well known and appreciated in the industry, and I am confident he will be a key driver of the brand transformation we have planned.”

On his appointment, Scala added: “I am very pleased to be joining Woolrich and its new Management team at this exciting time in the brand’s history. Our common goal is to grow the business globally, while elevating the quality of distribution and engaging with consumers to discover the richness of this authentic American Outdoor brand.”