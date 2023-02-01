Yniq names Moss Bemis as CEO

Luxury eyewear brand Yniq has appointed Moss Bemis as its new chief executive.

Bemis joins Yniq from Canada Goose, where he held leadership roles in both the commercial and merchandising teams. Most recently, he served as vice president of merchandising, overseeing the product strategy and global merchandising teams and working closely with design, production, innovation, and marketing to elevate the brand towards a luxury position.

Commenting on the appointment, Mikael Kenson, founder and co-owner of YNIQ, said in a statement: “Moss Bemis has the ‘Yniq’ skills, talents, and expertise to continue to lead our brand to great heights. Moss’ successful collaborations with the world’s top luxury brands and extensive merchandising experience will extend our customer reach around the world.

“Yniq delivers an unparalleled visual experience without compromise, as does Moss. We are excited to work together.”

Bemis added: “I am thrilled to join the exclusive Yniq team, including the impressive ski-alpine world champion, Lindsey Vonn, as we extend our luxury brand and products to discerning consumers around the globe.

“Yniq is committed to top quality, the best technology, and style driven performance eyewear. Yniq has a clear vision of the future, and I am excited to join Mikael Kenson to become the global leader in sports luxury.”