Yoox Net-a-Porter appoints Celine Lefebvre as general manager for Middle East

Online luxury and fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) has announced the appointment of Celine Lefebvre as general manager for the Middle East with effect from 23rd May 2023.

Lefebvre brings more than 20 years of experience in global brand management, sales, marketing and business development and joins YNAP from self-founded consultancy firm Nomad Lux. She began her career with Dunhill in London and previously held management roles at Asprey and Kering, before relocating to Dubai to drive marketing and digital business development roles at the Chalhoub Group, partner for luxury brands across the Middle East.

At YNAP, Lefebvre will be responsible for optimising the customer experience and deepening localisation, ensuring the best possible curated service and product offer for local customers.

“The Middle East is a dynamic, high-growth region, and there is a great opportunity for us to continue to evolve and refine our service and product offer to a local clientele. We are excited to welcome Celine to the business. She is an accomplished leader and, with her wealth of international experience and deep understanding of the luxury customer, she is well placed to drive forward our business strategy and ambitious growth plans,” commented YNAP’s interim CEO Alison Loehnis in a statement.