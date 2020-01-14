Zadig and Voltaire names new president

Premium French label Zadig and Voltaire has named Rémy Baume as its new president, with immediate effect.

Baume joins from Kidiliz Group, the company behind children’s lines for Kenzo, Paul Smith and Jean-Paul Gaultier, where he served as chief executive. Prior to that he worked at Groupe Arnault, parent company of the LVMH Group and held various roles as a member of the Carrefour Group executive committee.

He will replace chief executive Jean-Jacques Guével, who left the company to become chief executive of Balmain.

Thierry Giller, founder of Zadig and Voltaire said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Rémy Baume to lead Zadig and Voltaire at this very exciting stage of its development and steer it to an even greater success.

“In his previous roles, Rémy has achieved remarkable results in brand and organisation building. He will be a driving and modern force to accelerate the influence of the brand and its growth internationally.”

Commenting on his appointment, Baume added: “I am thrilled to join Zadig and Voltaire to contribute to the long-standing success of the brand and to pursue with Thierry Giller his tremendous entrepreneurial achievements.

“It is a real excitement for me to collaborate with teams to promote the unique brand spirit for ‘modern luxury’ and further accelerate its development.”