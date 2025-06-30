Zalando appoints new general manager for Western Europe

Paris-based Laura Toledano Khelif was appointed as the new general manager for Western Europe at Zalando. In her new role, she will oversee the Benelux markets, in addition to her existing responsibilities for France, the UK and Ireland. Khelif announced her appointment via LinkedIn.

"As general manager for Western Europe, I look forward to developing and leading local strategies for all my markets, and to further strengthening relationships with customers, brands and partners," said Khelif.

Khelif brings over 15 years of management experience in multichannel retail, both physical and digital. From July 2009 to February 2016, she held various management roles at French retailer Monoprix. She also served as buying and marketing director for MSR, a multi-brand online fashion and lifestyle retailer.

Khelif began her career at Zalando in September 2021 as general manager for France, the UK and Ireland – a role she continues to hold. Since July 2022, she has also been a board member at La Retail Tech. In addition, since April 2023, she has been lecturing at the Institut Français de la Mode, within the Executive MSc programme in Strategic Management for Fashion & Luxury.