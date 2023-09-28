Zalando creates new position for creative management

Morten Grubak will be taking on the newly created position of vice president of creative direction at Zalando, Zalando reports in a press release, stepping into the role on 1 October to then be responsible for the creative direction of the Zalando brand.

Grubak has been tasked with developing uniform and consistent creative solutions across the entire customer journey. In this role, Grubak will report to Anne Pascual, senior vice president of product design at Zalando.

"Creating the new role of vice president of creative direction is part of our drive to make Zalando a brand driven by emotion and story, and a place where our customers are inspired," Pascual said. "Morten's creative work is impressive and many of his projects are considered groundbreaking in the industry."

He previously worked for US media company Vice Media Group, where he most recently led Virtue, the agency's Global Innovation Lab. There, he was involved in projects such as Coca Cola Creations, a collaboration between the beverage company and artists, and the Backup Ukraine initiative, created in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).