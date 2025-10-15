Zalando: New head of beauty comes from L'Oréal

Zalando is set to accelerate its growth in the beauty segment and has brought in an expert from L'Oréal.

Thomas Schwulera is taking on the role of vice president beauty at the Berlin-based online retailer, Zalando announced on Wednesday. He will be responsible for the entire strategy in this division, where the company recorded double-digit growth last year. Schwulera and his team will drive Zalando's beauty offering in Europe through improved curation, tech-enabled personalisation and content formats.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the new head of beauty has been with Zalando since September. He previously worked for the French cosmetics group L'Oréal from 2007, spending around ten years at the German subsidiary before moving to the Paris headquarters. Most recently, he served as managing director for L'Oréal Switzerland, a position he held since August 2021.

Thomas Schwulera Credits: Zalando