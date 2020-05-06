Journalist Dana Thomas expresses her vision of the present and future of fashion

The Collectors' House podcast, an initiative of MatchesFashion.com, collects and shares weekly interviews and stories with characters that inspire, from different careers and nationalities and offers them to choose 5 things (clothing, jewelry, books, etc.) that they represent and inspire.

The host Danielle Radojcin has chosen Dana Thomas to tell us about her 5 chosen objects. Dana is an award-winning author and journalist who has written books such as Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano. Looking back, she tells us about her beginnings as a model and journalist for The Washington Post, and her experience writing about fashion, but she also gives us her vision of the present of fashion and what paths, in her opinion, this industry will take in the future.