Part 1 of 3: A conversation of race & fashion

Part one of three, the podcast Fashion: No Filter gives the mic to Henrietta Gallina, an advocate, creative director and co-host of popular podcast 'The Conversations', who shall be leading the discussion throughout the series.

In this edition of the series, Henrietta sits down with digital creator Tamu McPherson, and BET Style Director Danielle Prescod. The three discuss their own individual experiences as black women creatives in fashion. The one-hour and 25 minute conversation brings to light systemic racism in the industry and new perspectives, interpretations and potential solutions to fix the issue.