6Degree to open brick and mortar stores across India

6Degree, one of India’s leading fashion platforms, which recently opened its first multi-designer store ‘Closet’ plans to open more stores across India.’ The first store of the brand is located in Bengaluru and houses a wide range of outfits by designers like Ajay Kumar, Jayanthi Ballal, Nikasha, Megha Jain Madan, Jyoti Kashmiri, AOM Couture, Gazal Mishra, Etika Sancheti, Sita Mikhail and other designers.

Closet also sells online through its e-commerce platform. It aims to enable designer labels to gain visibility and grow its business through three important concepts: fashion weeks, retail management and multi-designer commerce platform.

6Degree till date launched over 50 designer labels and is the only company in India to have the exclusive rights to present designer labels at Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India.