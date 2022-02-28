A Cold Wall enters Korea with first physical store

London streetwear brand A Cold Wall has opened its first retail store at Hyundai Coex department store in Seoul, Korea, with a second one planned in the first quarter of 2022. Both shops will be concept store-in-stores, developed in partnership with South Korean fashion consultancy and importer Modern Works.

“The Hyundai store references familiar modernist principles, modularity and system-based design as the driving forces behind its distinctive architecture,” said the brand in a press release.

The 60-square-meter store is located on the third floor of the department store and part of its International Designer Boutique division. Designer and founder Samual Ross’ background in industrial design has informed the store’s aesthetic and draws on the brand’s visual language to create an innovative space, offering an expansive selection of clothing, accessories and exclusive products.

“This inaugural store-in-store offers a physical manifestation of the ACW narrative, bringing to life Samuel Ross’ singular vision,” added A Cold Wall.

Most striking is the vibrant orange colour that, according to the brand, “creates a tangible energy across the hub”, “signalling positive intent”. The display’s linear forms and graphic lines were inspired by CAD frameworks and intersect with softly rounded signage.

Korean artist and designer Lee Kwang-ho was commissioned to create a series of bespoke pieces for the Hyundai store-in-store, which lend the space a unique character. Lee has reimagined everyday objects with a playful approach and created a sculpture and seating for A Cold Wall’s first store.

Together with Modern Works, A Cold Wall will launch a second Seoul store-in-store this March in Lotte Department Store, Jamsil, thus continuing the brand’s expansion into what it calls an “influential and future-facing market”.