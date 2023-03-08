A homelessness charity is courting sustainable fashion shoppers in latest campaign

UK housing and homelessness charity, Shelter, is courting sustainable fashion shoppers in its latest awareness campaign.

The charity has launched a Preloved Donation Pledge, which aims to bring the sustainable fashion community together to give unwanted clothes a new lease of life in the fight for home.

The charity’s pledge will launch at a private influencer event at Shelter Boutique in London's King’s Cross on Friday 17th March, with sustainable fashion influencers pledging their support and donating items on the night.

This will be followed by a public event on Saturday 18 March where conscious consumers can pledge their support, donate unwanted items and shop a mixture of designer, vintage and hidden gem finds.

According to Shelter, 271,000 people were homeless in England in 2022, including 123,000 children. By donating to and shopping at Shelter’s charity shops, the public can support the charity’s frontline services to continue providing free and expert help to anyone facing homelessness, as well helping to campaign for lasting change.

For more information visit www.shelter.org.uk.