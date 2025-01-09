Abercrombie & Fitch expands London footprint with flagship stores

Abercrombie & Fitch, the American fashion retailer, is set to strengthen its presence in London's prime retail landscape with two strategic openings at the end of January 2025.

The NYSE-listed company's expansion includes locations at 325 Oxford Street and 132 Long Acre in Covent Garden, positioning the brand at two of London's most coveted retail destinations. This move comes as traditional retailers increasingly seek to blend digital capabilities with physical retail experiences to meet evolving consumer preferences.

The new locations will incorporate what the company describes as "omnichannel shopping capabilities," reflecting a broader industry trend toward seamless integration of online and offline retail experiences. A notable feature of the Oxford Street location includes a bookable private mezzanine lounge, complete with personal fitting facilities and dedicated payment area, catering to the growing demand for personalised shopping experiences in the luxury casual wear segment.

Scott Clarke-Bryan, Managing Director of EMEA at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., emphasised the strategic importance of these locations: "Establishing an elevated presence at these iconic shopping destinations is a great way to engage with our customer as we continue to grow Abercrombie in London."

The stores will showcase the retailer's Best Dressed collection, featuring formal wear including the Collins suit line, while also introducing the company's athleisure brand, Your Personal Best (YPB). This product mix suggests Abercrombie is positioning itself to capture both formal and casual wear market segments in the British capital.

Local artistic elements will be incorporated into both stores' designs, a strategy increasingly employed by international retailers to create market-specific appeal while maintaining global brand consistency.

The expansion represents a significant vote of confidence in London's retail sector, particularly in areas traditionally dominated by tourist footfall. These openings come at a time when retailers are carefully evaluating their physical store strategies in response to changing consumer behaviours and the continued growth of e-commerce.

The company's share price closed at 151,62 USD on January 8th on the New York Stock Exchange prior to this announcement.