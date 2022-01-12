Abercrombie & Fitch launches campaign to reintroduce itself to consumers

Global retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has turned to its employees to share their new experiences in a new brand activation aimed at “officially reintroducing” the retailer to its customers.

The campaign, called ‘Abercrombie Today,’ aims to renew the retailer’s commitment to inclusivity by creating a sense of belonging by reaffirming its brand purpose, which is that “every day should feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend: comfortable, confident, stress-free – together”.

The initiative celebrating diversity will feature associates from across its business, highlighting their voices and experiences to demonstrate who Abercrombie is now. The campaign will feature on its social media and in global stores, with the London flagship on Regent Street spotlighting Abercrombie staff with a new window display.

“Abercrombie isn’t a brand where you need to fit in – it’s one where everyone truly belongs,” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a statement. “We lead with purpose, and that inclusive and equitable spirit is woven throughout all we do.”

‘Abercrombie Today’ builds on other purpose-driven initiatives the retailer has implemented, including its equity project in 2020, dedicated to empowering all voices and making a tangible impact by generating funding, enabling change and sharing the experiences of underrepresented communities.