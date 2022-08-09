Abercrombie & Fitch launches new refreshed retail concept

Abercrombie & Fitch has unveiled a new “getaway” inspired retail concept inspired by the feelings experienced at the start of a long weekend to cater for its young millennial and zillennial customers.

The new getaway-themed has been designed to replicate a chic hotel lobby, explains Abercrombie & Fitch in the press release, to prioritise omni-channel shopping and provide customers with “an immersive interpretation of the Abercrombie experience of today”.

The concept aims to offer its customers a “vacation from the typical shopping space,” with a refined and relaxing shopping experience punctuated with elevated fixtures and furnishings, wood accent walls, and stylised spaces.

Image: Abercrombie & Fitch

Carey Krug, senior vice president and head of marketing for Abercrombie brands, said: “Our new getaway-inspired stores reflect the unity of both our brand aesthetic and intuitive, omni-channel functionality.

“Abercrombie’s young millennial and zillennial customers continue to utilise our stores for a variety of needs—whether it’s discovering new products and trends, picking up online orders, connecting with friends virtually or IRL, figuring out their best fit, or simply enjoying the brand experience. Everything from the flow and design elements to the functionality of the spaces was architected to reflect our customer’s ideal experience, whether they’re visiting for a transformative, curated shopping experience or utilising the store’s omni-hub capabilities.”

Abercrombie & Fitch opens new “getaway” retail concepts

Image: Abercrombie & Fitch

The first two Abercrombie & Fitch stores getting the “getaway” concept opened at Los Angeles’ Del Amo Fashion Centre and outside Milan in the Il Centro Shopping Centre.

Abercrombie said it plans to open multiple getaway-concept stores around the globe through the remainder of the fiscal year, with even more planned for 2023.

Joanna Ewing, general vice president and head of creative for Abercrombie brands, added: "We translated our customer’s mindset into a real-world immersive experience. Their love for our denim manifested in a dedicated denim studio. The fitting rooms have been optimised with customisable lighting and chic design elements.

"Their affinity for travel is captured in the store’s hotel lobby-like vibe, complete with a check-in desk. The entire design of these new stores is the unique getaway mindset of our customers brought to life in a way that communicates elevated ease, which is exactly what Abercrombie represents."