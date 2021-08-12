Abercrombie & Fitch partners with Zappos

Abercrombie & Fitch is expanding its distribution by partnering with Zappos.com for its footwear. On Monday, Abercrombie & Fitch women’s and kids merchandise will officially launch on Zappos.com, though an assortment of products is currently available through the e-commerce footwear retailer. Zappos and Abercrombie have also launched an exclusive collaboration of women’s boots, sneakers, and heels.

Zappos is now the only retailer selling Abercrombie & Fitch merchandise in the U.S. Overseas. Abercrombie’s other retail partners include Asos, About You, Boozt, Next, The Iconic, Tmall, and Zalora. Zappos is owned by Amazon.com as of 2009. They are reputable for their expedited delivery and 24/7 customer service.

Zappos will not only be carrying Abercrombie & FItch’s shoes, but their apparel as well. Next week as part of the launch, Zappos will spotlight the brand’s denim offerings. The new footwear offerings were designed to coordinate with the denim offerings. Price points for the footwear styles range from 99 dollars to 199 dollars.