ABFRL introduces value fashion retail stores -- Style UP

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has opened a chain of large format value fashion stores called Style UP. The format targets shoppers in small cities across India. Style Up typically operates large format stores, between 6,000 sq ft to 8,000 sq ft, selling ethnic and western apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Currently Style Up runs 16 stores in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. The plan is to add another 12 stores this year.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail retails brands such as Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Peter England and Van Heusen. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail operates more than 2700 stores in India apart from retailing its brands in 18,000 multi-branded outlets.

Large companies are looking at smaller cities, as metros are set to reach a saturation point for branded apparel and competition from online retailers heats up. The market for value fashion retail formats in India’s small cities and towns has been built over a period of more than 10 years with regional and national retailers that sell value fashion in these markets. Their offerings are directed at frugal shoppers in cities and towns who are seeking the latest fashion but at lower price points. Shoppers in these places are not brand conscious but style and value conscious.