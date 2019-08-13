ABFRL plans retail expansion in ethnic wear market

Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion (ABFRL) plans to expand operations in the ethnic wear market of India. The retailer, which recently acquired the Jaypore and Shantanu and Nikhil labels, is set to expand these two brands by adding stand-alone stores over the next few months.

Both brands are expected to help ABFRL expand its reach in the country’s growing ethnic wear market where it has a limited presence as it largely sells men’s and women’s formal wear through its existing brands. Its fashion departmental store chain Pantaloons, on the other hand, sells women’s ethnic wear but largely mass market brands.

The retailer will set up 5-8 more stores of Jaypore in the next t 6 to 12 months. The label will mark its entry into the premium ethnic side of the market. Besides, ABFRL will also launch an affordable range of clothing under the Shantanu & Nikhil brand. The company is currently working with the brand to launch a prêt line which will be more accessible and scalable and can travel to many more markets. It will also have a wider distribution in offline markets.