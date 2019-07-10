Abhishek Dutta launches ‘Parole’ a collections made by prisoners

Kolkata-based designer Abhishek Dutta has launched Parole a brand of clothing made by prisoners. The brand’s debut collection features a mix of traditional and western wear split into four groups--a formal wear line, a prints line, a denim traditional wear line, and a fusion wear line. It’s a sustainable label, which has men’s wear, women’s wear, a pret line, western, Indo-western with lots of stripes, checks and interesting prints. In the promotional photo shoot for the brand, inmates themselves are the models.

Dutta forayed globally when he was invited as the only Indian designer to showcase at Bali Fashion Week in 2005 followed by Asia Fashion Week in 2006 and 2007. He has been a part of Wills India Fashion Week and Lakme India Fashion Week for the last six years. His distinctive style is the fusion of ancient embroidery with futuristic cuts. He works with handloom and natural fabrics and experiments with asymmetrical cuts. The label personifies an unmistakable combination of bohemian freedom with subtle sensitivity. Dutta’s style is avant-garde at times making him a step ahead of the others. Class, style and the allure of mystery is what the designer label has to offer.