Abraham and Thakore launche viscose kurtas

Abraham and Thakore have designed a kurta collection with sustainable viscose fiber. The green fiber ‘Lenzing Ecovero’ has been used by the designer duo for a garment range for both men and women. The viscose fiber is manufactured only from certified and controlled wood sources and produced with significantly lower emissions and water than generic viscose.

Each Abraham and Thakore collection continues the exploration of a quiet and modern design voice while simultaneously drawing on the rich traditional vocabulary of Indian design and craft. The design label was established in 1992 by David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore. The brand was initially launched with a handmade collection of scarves and kimonos. The label is known to craft contemporary yet non-conforming fashion that lasts seasons. The design sensibility is low key, with a strong respect for material, form and craft and creating fashion and textiles rooted in an Indian identity yet with a contemporary and international take. In a consumer world of mass-produced fast fashion, Abraham and Thakore reiterate the belief that real luxury lies in specially crafted product in limited numbers of high quality.

Sustainable fashion has moved beyond a conversation starter. Fashion brands are now adopting alternative fiber resources to create their products.