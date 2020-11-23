Adidas collaborates with model Karlie Kloss

Sportswear brand Adidas has collaborated with fashion model Karlie Kloss for the first time on a new activewear collection.

The collection features a range of clothing including high-performance workout bras and tights and streetwear-inspired pieces consisting of pants, parkas, shoes, shorts and t-shirts in collegial colours with orange accents.

To minimise plastic waste, the collection uses Primeblue, a material made from Parley Ocean Plastic which uses upcycled plastic waste that is intercepted before it reaches the ocean. It also uses Primegreen which is a high-performance fabric created from recycled materials.

The Adidas x Karlie Kloss campaign includes changemakers Alexis Williams and Elysha Ang who are both involved in ‘Kode With Klossy’, a nonprofit organisation founded by Kloss to help women develop their computer science skills.

Jo Aberg, vice president of design at Adidas, said in a statement: “Karlie’s passion for sport, fashion, tech and innovation, and her ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for young women through personal projects like ‘Kode With Klossy’, make her the perfect partner in the Adidas family to collaborate on a fresh collection that inspires women everywhere to embrace sport to foster a strong body and mind.”

Kloss commented: “Sustainability was key to our process. Jo and I incorporated Adidas’ cutting-edge recycled materials to reflect both the brand’s dedication to innovation as well as our young athletes’ commitment to a more sustainable future. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of women to use sport to fuel their passions and achieve their ambitions.”

The Adidas x Karlie Kloss collection will be available on Adidas’ website from December 1. There will be additional season drops in 2021.