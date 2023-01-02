Adidas opens first Terrex store in Canada

Sportswear giant Adidas has opened the doors to its first ever Canadian Terrex store, located in Vancouver’s outdoor hub Kitsilano. Adidas Terrex is the company’s outdoor-specific brand that aims to “enable greater accessibility and inclusivity in nature through gear that inspires outdoor adventure” for outdoor sports like climbing, trail running, mountain biking, skiing and others.

The new store at 2235 W 4th Avenue in Vancouver offers customers apparel, footwear and accessories of the entire Terrex collection, keeping Vancouver outdoor enthusiasts in mind. Among product favourites are the Terrex Free Hiker, Xploric outerwear and the Agravic trail range.

“The Terrex store is something we are thrilled to bring to Vancouver and Canada,” said Lesley Hawkins, vice president retail at Adidas Canada, in a press release. “As a brand attuned to the harsh conditions of the outdoors, we couldn't think of a region better suited than Vancouver to start our journey. It's an opportunity to give local outdoor lovers access to the adidas Terrex products they've been waiting for.”

Bringing the outdoors into retail

The store was designed with an immersive experience in mind and contains a footwear wall with a digital screen showcasing the best of Terrex products, an immersive canopy with live plants along with a textured pebble flooring for testing where consumers can learn from in-house gear fitters, test new products and connect before or after their outdoor experiences.

“The Kitsilano Terrex store brings the outdoors into a retail community environment. Using state-of-the-art materials and technology, the space showcases Adidas' commitment to innovation and sustainability,” added Hawkins.

Store visitors can also learn about Adidas' efforts to help end plastic waste in the store's discovery zone.

The company opened its first Adidas Terrex flagship store in Munich in November 2022.