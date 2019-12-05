Aditya Roy Kapur to be the new face of Diesel watches in India

Italian denim label Diesel signs up actor Aditya Roy Kapur to promote Diesel watches in India. With this association, Diesel is looking to strengthen its market position and connect with millennials for future growth in the country. By bringing him on-board, the brand hopes to amplify its proficiency in creating distinctive timepieces that take inspiration from military, denim and rock and roll.

Diesel watches are probably one of the most renowned and popular urban style designer fashion watch brands. Diesel was founded in 1978. The style of Diesel watches resonates with outstanding quality yet still maintains affordability. Diesel watches convey personality and creative flair that start trends as opposed to following them.

Diesel is revamping its monobrand stores. The Italian denim label is revising the way its stores look and operate. The new concept will be deployed by the end of the year in 15 Diesel stores, both new and renovated, in Europe, the US, Japan, China and India. The interior design of the stores will be ultra-dynamic and adaptable. Back-end operations have also been redesigned, with stock levels based on omni-channel requirements. The main features of this new approach are flexibility and the ability to modify more easily the way products are displayed in-store, depending on demand, trends and other signals.