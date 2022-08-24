Alannah Weston hopes new Selfridges owners make it a space to dream up a brighter future

As Selfridges ends its operational era under the Weston family, the question arises if the new Thai and Austrian owners will prove to change the course of retail in its next iteration.

Allanah Weston, who held the roles of creative director, deputy chairman and chairman said of her exit on LinkedIn: “Selfridges Group found its purpose because we welcomed everybody in. We weren’t afraid to bring people together who didn’t fit together on paper, and we made a nourishing and vibrant place where ideas were valued and creative collisions could happen. We learned that creative people could be business people, and business people could be activists. We didn’t do things the way a retailer would normally do. We were incredibly lucky because we were part of a culture where people were supported and challenged, but above all where they showed respect for one another.”

Commenting on leaving the company, Weston said “I hope it will remain a place where people ask questions, and listen to each other, even if it feels uncomfortable. I hope they follow their North star, but leave a little time for exploration. I hope they look back with pride on what they have achieved, love what they are doing today, and make space to dream up a brighter future.”