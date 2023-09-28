AllSaints to accelerate digital transformation with NewStore

British fashion retailer AllSaints is rolling out NewStore’s mobile point-of-sale solution across more than 200 stores globally to streamline its operations and improve its direct-to-consumer mobile app experience.

The move is part of AllSaints’ plan to accelerate its digital transformation to offer customers a premium, unified, and seamless shopping experience across all channels.

This is the latest partnership with NewStore as the British retailer selected the modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform to replace its homegrown direct-to-consumer mobile app.

James Reid, chief innovation officer at AllSaints, said in a statement: "Our goal has always been to create customer journeys that are effortless and contemporary. To do this, we needed a modular yet comprehensive omnichannel platform that could empower us to innovate and adapt.

"We originally selected NewStore to build our consumer app, but that was just the beginning. By expanding our partnership, we are elevating the overall customer experience and future-proofing our technology strategy at the same time."

With NewStore’s mobile point-of-sale solution, AllSaints said it will unlock new benefits, including enhanced associate mobility, streamlining the checkout process, and allowing its stylists to interact with customers anywhere on the store floor.

In addition, the new platform will also seamlessly integrate with the other components of the AllSaints retail tech stack and allow its store associates to step away from the till, assist customers using only an iPhone or iPad, and access critical data in real-time on those devices. This will mean that AllSaints can offer more personalised and efficient in-store interactions, leading to increased loyalty and sales.

While the AllSaints App, which is built on the NewStore Consumer App solution and available on iOS and Android, offers customers a premium mobile shopping experience via its interactive and intuitive UX. After going live in March 2023, the app has been downloaded more than 75,000 times, with more than 8,000 reviews and an average app rating of 4.9 stars.

The redesigned app has quickly become a profit driver for the brand, with AllSaints stating it now accounts for “a significant proportion” of the brand’s total e-commerce revenue and has more than doubled the performance of the original AllSaints app.

Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive at NewStore, added: “There is no one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to executing an omnichannel strategy, and the composable architecture of our platform offers enterprise brands like AllSaints the agility and adaptability required to meet their digital transformation goals.

“AllSaints’ decision to adopt both our mobile POS and consumer app demonstrates their commitment to a holistic omnichannel strategy. By working seamlessly together, these solutions will allow the brand to offer a truly unified shopping experience across every touchpoint.”