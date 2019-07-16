Alma Mater opens maiden pop-up store in Bangalore

India’s largest customised apparel brand Alma Mater has opened a pop-up in Bangalore., its first pop-up store in the metro. The brand is aiming to widen its customer base by creating awareness about its offerings. The store will be offering discounts and cash backs. The pop-up will give the brand an opportunity to personally interact with new and loyal customers. Also, it will give a platform to shoppers to interact with the Alma Mater team, express their views and get their queries resolved apart from availing special discounts on the products.

Alma Mater sells customised T-shirts, hoodies, caps and other merchandise. Alma Mater is one of the leading names in the apparel customisation segment in the country. The brand plans add an inventory of one lakh unique T-shirt designs across several categories, probably the biggest in India so far. Alma Mater caters to all customisation needs, be it a corporate event, family function, friends’ reunion, or for any event or college festival, or just for one’s own purpose. It has the vision of turning people’s vision and imagination into reality.