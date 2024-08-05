Alo Yoga opens new flagship on Regent Street

US fashion and athleisure brand Alo Yoga has opened its latest bricks-and-mortar flagship in London on Regent Street as it continues to push forward with its UK expansion.

The new store marks Alo Yoga’s second location in London, building on the success of its debut store on King’s Road last November, and comes as the brand announces further expansion in the UK with two new stores set to open in the capital this year.

Alo Yoga will add to Regent Street and King’s Road with an opening at 75 Brompton Road in Knightsbridge in August and in Covent Garden in late 2024 to expand its presence in Europe.

The new Regent Street flagship spans 10,000 square feet and showcases the brand's complete range of apparel, accessories and footwear for women, men, and unisex styles, including loungewear and coordinated sets to elevated leisure looks, as well as wellness products.

Danny Harris, co-founder and co-chief executive of Alo Yoga, said in a statement: “We are excited to open our second store on London's historic Regent Street. This store is more than just a retail space—it’s a chance to connect more deeply with our community.

“We aim to provide a space where our community can not only shop but also experience the mindful lifestyle that Alo represents, fostering connections and promoting mind-body wellness. We look forward to becoming a part of the vibrant London community and bringing our unique blend of fashion, performance, and mindfulness to this iconic city.”

Alo Yoga was founded in Los Angeles in 2007 by co-CEOs and childhood friends Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge with a mission “to spread the transformative power of mindfulness, movement, and wellness globally”. The brand has cultivated a dedicated community of celebrities and influential figures worldwide, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift.

Known for its yoga wear, the brand has recently ventured into footwear with the launch of its revolutionary recovery sneaker. Engineered for all-day recovery with cutting-edge technology, the sneakers aim to deliver comfort and support for a rejuvenating experience post-workout.