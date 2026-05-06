Alohas expands in United States with new stores in New York and Los Angeles

Madrid – Following a 2025 marked by its decisive international offensive, the Spanish footwear brand Alohas continues on the same path of growth and expansion in 2026. It has inaugurated two new permanent stores in the United States. The brand, founded by Alejandro Porras, entered this market exactly one year ago and now operates with three physical points of sale in addition to its online channel.

Following the opening of its first New York store on May 1, 2025, at 260 Elizabeth Street in the heart of the Nolita neighbourhood near SoHo, Alohas has been well-received by the American public. The Spanish brand celebrated the opening in the middle of that month with a fun launch party featuring beer and churros with chocolate. The footwear brand's management notes that this positive reception has prompted them to further expand their US presence. They have opened a second store in New York City and have also landed on the West Coast with a new, first store in Los Angeles. Both locations opened their doors to the public this past May 1.

Alohas store at 260 Elizabeth St., New York (United States). Credits: Alohas.

More specifically, Alohas' second New York store is located at 400 Bleecker Street. The space is in a predominantly residential area in the heart of the charming West Village neighbourhood, very close to the Hudson River. Here, the brand will share the retail scene with fashion operators such as Buck Mason; sports brand Redvanly; and Danish brand Ganni. For its Los Angeles debut, Alohas has opened its first store at 1410 Abbot Kinney Boulevard in the Venice neighbourhood. This is one of the main shopping areas in this coastal part of Los Angeles, where brands and chains like Intimissimi, Adidas and J. Crew operate. These two new stores will follow Alohas' on-demand model. The chain has successfully translated this model from its digital-native origins to its new omnichannel approach, with physical stores featuring a limited stock of products that serve primarily as try-on models for customers.

“With these openings, Alohas not only expands its physical presence but also continues to redefine the shopping experience, integrating design, technology and sustainability into each of its spaces,” highlighted Alohas' management. “True to its innovative production model,” and like the rest of its points of sale, the new US stores will focus on offering “an experience centred on Alohas' on-demand system.” In the physical environment, this translates into spaces with “a limited selection of product in stock, inviting customers to discover, try on and then receive their purchases at home.” This commercial strategy, they stress, “allows for optimising production, reducing excess inventory and reinforcing the brand's commitment to more responsible and sustainable fashion.”

Reaching 10 stores globally

After closing the 2025 financial year with sales of around 45 million euros, a plus 32.35 percent increase compared to the 34 million euros invoiced in 2024, the two openings are part of Alohas' “ambitious” short, medium and long-term expansion plan. This roadmap includes new openings planned for 2026, although dates and locations have not yet been specified. These openings will add to the 10 monobrand stores the brand now operates in cities such as Amsterdam; Barcelona; Madrid; Copenhagen; London; Los Angeles; Milan; New York (Elizabeth St. and Bleecker St.); and Paris.

Alohas store at 260 Elizabeth St., New York (United States). Credits: Alohas.

In parallel with this physical retail offensive, Alohas is seeking to expand its brand universe through an equally determined diversification strategy. This tactic has materialised in the first few months of 2026 with the launch of new footwear collections. The brand will accelerate this strategy with the launch of a new product category specialising in the design and sale of handbags, scheduled for this May.

The new openings are thus part of Alohas' “ambitious expansion plan,” for which the brand has “new openings planned throughout the year,” the Spanish brand stated. These future new stores, like the new points of sale in New York and Los Angeles, will join “Alohas' international network, which already has a presence in cities such as London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen and Milan.”