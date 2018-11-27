Amazon: 2018 Black Friday weekend was the biggest in the company’s history

Amazon is finishing 2018 on a high note: this year’s Black Friday weekend was the best in the company’s history, with more products being ordered worldwide on Cyber Monday than any other day ever. More than 13 million fashion items were sold on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year, which tells us that customers love shopping for deals to kick off the holiday season”, said Amazon’s CEO Worldwide Consumer, Jeff Wilke, in a statement.

Toys, Echo devices, headphones and Michelle Obama’s autobiography Becoming were the best selling items this year, but small and medium sized businesses using Amazon’s marketplace were the ones who benefited the most: their sales grew more than 20 percent compared to 2017.