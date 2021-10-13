Amazon Prime launches in Poland

Amazon has launched its Prime Service in Poland. Polish Amazon customer can now receive free delivery and access to video streaming by being Prime Members.

In March, Amazon’s Polish website went live, creating intense competition for Poland’s growing e-commerce sector. Amazon Poland has been a fast-growing component of Amazon’s business as the company continues to seek expansion.

The price for Amazon Prime Poland is 49 zlotys, or 12 dollars and 35 cents per year. Some were surprised that Amazon Prime launched in Poland so fast given that operations for Poland just began in March, but Amazon like to guarantee it leads the race for coming out on top in the e-commerce field.