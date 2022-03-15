Amazon's U.S. marketshare of clothing soars to 14.6 percent

Amazon’s share of U.S. sales grew to 56.7 percent in 2021, having doubled its domestic sales in the past five years.

New data from PYMTNS show Amazon is America’s digital market leader in online retail sales.

Clothing and accessories are key categories for Amazon, with sales surpassing rivals including Walmart, with total domestic market share of apparel at 14.6 percent.

U.S. bank Wells Fargo estimates domestic sales of apparel and footwear on Amazon last year exceeded 41 billion dollars, including sales through third-party sellers. That total is 20-25 percent higher than Walmart, it said.

In the U.S. online sales represent 15 percent of total retail activity. The shift to digital is accelerating, with omnichannel sales offering customers multiple ways of browsing, purchasing and receiving their goods.

PYMNTS stated it uses a gross merchandise value method which includes the full dollar value of everything sold, even when an item is sold and fulfilled for a third party for a 10-15 percent selling commission.