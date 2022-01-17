Amazon will not ban Visa from its UK payment options

Fashion brands and retailers selling on Amazon will be pleased the online giant has scrapped plans to ban Visa cards from its UK payment options.

In an ongoing dispute between the credit card company and retailer, Visa was to be frozen out until an agreement was reached.

“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” Amazon said.

Amazon said last year that Visa payment costs were “an obstacle” to providing the best prices for customers, reported the BBC. Visa said “when consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.”

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk,” Amazon said in an email to customers, reported the BBC. An EU-enforced cap on fees charged by card issuers is no longer in place in the UK following Brexit.