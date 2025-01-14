Amazon’s ‘Buy with Prime’ expanding to Fossil.com

Amazon’s direct-to-customer offering ‘Buy with Prime’ will be expanding to watch and accessories brand Fossil’s website in February.

The move will mean that US-based Prime members will be able to shop on Fossil.com and enjoy the “power of Amazon’s fulfilment network,” meaning fast, free delivery, easy returns and 24/7 shopper support.

Peter Larsen, vice president of Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment, said in a statement: "This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds—Fossil's timeless style and our timely deliveries. We're thrilled to bring the convenience and speed of Prime to Fossil customers, enhancing their shopping experience with benefits they know and trust."

Fossil will have its core styles available via ‘Buy with Prime’ next month, including their best-selling watches, handbags, and jewellery. When available, shoppers can discover Prime eligible items on Fossil.com and add them to their cart as usual. During checkout, shoppers will see an option to log into their Amazon account and verify their Prime membership. Once confirmed, they’ll finish checkout using one of Fossil’s various payment options. After the purchase is made, Amazon fulfils all Prime eligible items in the order. Post-purchase, Prime members can view, manage, and track their ‘Buy with Prime’ orders from their order confirmation email, their Amazon account on Amazon.com, or their Fossil order confirmation email.

Ellie Quartel, senior vice president of digital at Fossil Group, added: "At Fossil, we value time. Especially our customers. This February, we're thrilled to offer our customers an even easier, faster way to shop with us through Buy with Prime.

“With this collaboration, customers have the same fast, free delivery and easy returns that they expect from Prime, all while shopping on Fossil.com."

‘Buy with Prime’ launched in 2022 with the goal of helping direct-to-customer merchants overcome challenges acquiring new shoppers and driving conversion by offering quick and reliable delivery, and increasing their long-term relationships with customers. The service already works with fashion and beauty brands, including Steve Madden, BareMinerals, Elizabeth Arden, HeyDude, and Izod.

Amazon states that ‘Buy with Prime’ has helped merchants increase shopper conversion, leading to an average 16 percent increase in revenue per shopper. The direct-to-customer offering has also helped reduce customer acquisition costs as 50 percent of Prime members are more likely to buy again from direct-to-customer sites that offer Prime shopping benefits and 95 percent of shoppers who’ve used ‘Buy with Prime’ have indicated they’re likely to use it again.