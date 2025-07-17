Amiri opens beach club experience in Selfridges

Los Angeles-based luxury label Amiri has transformed The Corner Shop at Selfridges into a beach club pop-up, complete with sand-textured floors, palm trees, raffia-lined walls, and sand-sculpted installations.

The pop-up, which runs until August 2, is described as a “unique and one-off brand experience within a custom-designed environment,” as the brand looks to bring its LA beach spirit and passion for music to the heart of London.

The Amiri Beach Club has been envisaged and designed by Amiri’s creative director and founder, Mike Amiri, as a multi-sensory expression of the brand’s signature aesthetic, blurring the lines between retail, fashion and music.

Amiri Beach Club pop-up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges Credits: Amiri

At the heart of the immersive experience is the notion of combining retail with community, reinventing the space as a “creative destination” through experiential touchpoints, such as a customisation workspace, where customers can personalise hats and footwear with studs and gems.

Other highlights include a Sound Lab, created in collaboration with music technology company Native Instruments, where customers can invent their own beats using a custom Amiri sound pack live in store and an Arabica % coffee bar offering the brand’s classic coffee and matcha soft-serve for purchase beneath sea-grass umbrellas.

Amiri Beach Club pop-up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges Credits: Amiri

The pop-up will also feature a curated Amiri product selection, including the brand’s newly launched eyewear collection, which is presented as a wholesale exclusive, alongside the limited Amiri ‘Arts & Craft’ capsule collection of one-off printed T-shirts and patchworked silk aloha shirts crafted from upcycled and reimagined vintage items.

Amiri will also be relaunching its globally sold-out, limited edition Amiri x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro sneakers, reissued in the two colourways. This marks the first time they’re available outside of Amiri’s boutiques or Mihara Yasuhiro’s Tokyo flagship.

Amiri Beach Club pop-up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges Credits: Amiri

In addition, in a nod to the London setting, the pop-up also debuts a selection of pieces, from swimwear and T-shirts to baseball caps and hooded sweatshirts featuring a new Amiri London logo.

Rounding off the Amiri Beach Club experience is a selection of beach games, including cornhole, soccer ball, beach tennis, frisbee and volleyball, each featuring the Amiri MA Quad monogram.