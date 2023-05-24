Anine Bing opens third UK store

Los Angeles-based womenswear brand Anine Bing has opened its third UK store in Covent Garden, London.

The 2,300 square foot store is located at 9-11 Langley Court and offers the brand’s first two-level shopping experience to showcase its collection of luxury staples and elevated basics, from blazers and denim to accessories, sportswear, and jewellery.

Image: Anine Bing; Covent Garden store

The store has a minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired interior, with a bright white facade accented with eyeliner-thin black details and glossy window framing inspired by historic London entryways. On the ground floor, shoppers are greeted by a focal staircase and an eye-catching semi-circle balcony, while the first floor evokes a residential atmosphere of a London flat, where guests can book 1:1 styling consultations and enjoy time on the small private terrace overlooking the back courtyard.

Image: Anine Bing; Covent Garden store

Commenting on the opening, Anine Bing, founder and chief creative officer of her eponymous brand, said in a statement: “Covent Garden’s sophisticated retail scene is the perfect spot for our next foray into the London area.

“We know how important the UK market is for the brand and it is currently one of our top global markets, so opening a third store was really important for us in order to keep up with consumer demand.”

Image: Anine Bing; Covent Garden store

Image: Anine Bing; Covent Garden store

Image: Anine Bing; Covent Garden store

Image: Anine Bing; Covent Garden store

Image: Anine Bing; Covent Garden store