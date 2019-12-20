Anita Dongre enters Chandigarh with new store

Leading designer Anita Dongre has entered into the Chandigarh market with the opening of her first stand-alone designer store in the city. The store is located at the Elante Mall and will house a select collection of Anita Dongre’s ready to wear menswear, women's wear and silver jewellery. The menswear collection includes pocket squares, kurtas, bandis, and sherwanis while women’s wear will have foil lehengas, printed kaftans, and dresses.

Dongre expects strong sales at the new store during the ongoing wedding season in north India. She has over 1,000 brick-and-mortar retail locations in India and also has two flagship stores in the US, both in New York. The designer pursues sustainable fashion and works with female crafts clusters in India to help train women and preserve craft traditions. Through collaborations with a network of NGOs and independent craftspeople, her sustainable fashion brand, Anita Dongre Grassroot provides artisans with a consistent source of income and appreciation, empowering them and creating better livelihoods. The brand translates these heirlooms into contemporary sustainable fashion.