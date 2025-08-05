Anthropologie transforming Maeve into a standalone brand

US lifestyle and fashion retailer Anthropologie is elevating its in-house label, Maeve, known for blending timeless silhouettes with modern details, as a standalone brand, with its debut store set to open in October.

In a statement, Anthropologie said the move was due to how Maeve has become known for its “thoughtful design and multigenerational appeal,” while also “consistently resonated with the brand's most loyal customers”.

Maeve has previously had dedicated space within Anthropologie's existing footprint, and as a standalone brand, it will now launch its own storefronts alongside independent social channels. The brand’s debut store is expected to open in Raleigh, North Carolina, within the Village District Shopping Center in October.

Anu Narayanan, president of women's and home at Anthropologie Group, said: "Maeve has emerged as a true driver of growth within Anthropologie's portfolio. Its consistent performance, combined with our customers' emotional connection to the brand, made this the right moment to evolve Maeve into a standalone identity.

“Our customers have helped shape Maeve into what it is today and shown us time and again that the label holds a special place in both their wardrobes and their lives. We're thrilled to now offer them the full Maeve experience in a bigger, more impactful way."

Maeve has long played a central role in Anthropologie’s own-brand strategy, capturing consumers' interest with its extensive selection, which includes plus, petite, tall and adaptive offerings. Over the past year, Maeve has been shopped by nearly 2 million customers, ranked as the number one most searched brand on Anthropologie.com with close to 3 million searches, and driven more than 10 million TikTok views. In addition, three of the top ten most-hearted items on the Anthropologie website are Maeve pieces.

Richa Srivastava, chief creative director of design at Anthropologie, added: "We believe great design should inspire, delight, and connect with women in meaningful ways. Every Maeve piece reflects that philosophy - infused with the colour, charm, and character our customer has come to love, and grounded in a thoughtful understanding of how she wants to feel in her clothing."

To support Maeve's evolution into a standalone brand, Anthropologie has put together a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, which includes dedicated social channels, with TikTok and Instagram accounts under the name @maevebyanthro, alongside a Substack channel titled ‘& one more thing’ that will share long-form editorial content and offer behind-the-scenes insights.

The retail group is also planning a ‘House of Maeve' launch event, which will gather more than 150 influencers, press and community members from across the US for an exclusive New York City event led by celebrity host Chloe Fineman. The launch event will include a mock store preview, Cafe Maeve, behind-the-scenes product unveilings, a gifting suite, stylist sessions and a spotlight on Maeve’s dedicated social impact partnership with She’s the First, a nonprofit that ensures girls around the world are educated, respected and heard.

There will also be a multipronged influencer strategy and a robust advertising campaign, featuring paid social, connected TV and out-of-home placements in priority markets, including New York City and Los Angeles.

Maeve will also release a special Maeve catalogue, featuring both models and influencers, which will be available in stores across the US and shipped to hundreds of thousands “of their best customers” across the country to drive further awareness.

Barbra Sainsurin, global chief marketing officer of Anthropologie Group, said: "Design is at the heart of Maeve, but it's the storytelling and sense of purpose that turn customers into a community.

"We're celebrating Maeve with a thoughtful, full-funnel strategy that combines rich content, meaningful activations, and immersive experiences, all aimed at inspiring discovery, driving conversion, and building lasting brand love."

While the brand will have its own dedicated stores and socials, the full Maeve assortment will continue to be sold online via the Anthropologie e-commerce website with its own landing page, and in select Anthropologie stores.