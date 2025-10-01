Antler to open first UK flagship store in 2026

British travel brand Antler is opening its first UK flagship store on London’s Regent Street in early 2026, following the success of its one-year residency on Spring Street in New York, and its pop-up store in Selfridges London last year.

The 2,400-square-foot flagship will be located at 100 Regent Street and will mark Antler’s debut store in the UK following the brand’s relaunch in 2023.

Antler states the store will be designed as a “unique retail experience,” bringing to life Antler’s new brand identity in a physical setting and will join other British brands Burberry and Mulberry on Regent Street as it looks to position the brand amongst premium retail offerings.

The Regent Street opening also signals the beginning of Antler’s wider retail investment strategy, with the travel brand adding that it is looking to open at least three stores in the UK and internationally over the next three years, as it looks to deepen its customer connections “as the brand continues to grow”.

Since the 2023 rebrand, Antler has reported double-digit sales growth, and has also acquired the US luxury luggage brand Paravel, a move it said would “broadening its global footprint across style, audience and location” and realise its ambitions to become a “global house of travel brands”.

CGI of Antler façade on Regent Street, London Credits: Antler

Kirsty Glenne, managing director at Antler, said in a statement: "Opening our first UK store on London’s iconic Regent Street is a defining moment for Antler. When we began the brand and business transformation journey 3 years ago, we couldn’t have envisioned a more fitting location.

“Regent Street’s global reputation and rich history make it the ideal setting for the next phase of our brand journey in our home market. It truly puts Antler back on the map in a significant way."

The store’s design will blend “heritage and modernity, reflecting Antler's long-standing legacy through a contemporary lens”. It will highlight materials that complement the surrounding architecture and environment, and offer a space that allows customers to explore Antler's full range of luggage, bags, and accessories.