Appear Here launches Space for Ideas competition for emerging brands

Emerging designers with ambitions to launch a retail emporium with a cause can apply for a new competition to win a two-week free store in London, Paris, New York or Los Angeles.

Appear Here, a leading marketplace for short-term retail space, is launching Space for Ideas, a competition providing free flagship space to entrepreneurs and brands, to bring new ideas with social impact to life.

Space for Ideas comes at a time where business and brands are more focused than ever to create impact beyond their bottom line. With the turn of a new decade, the competition is expanding and dedicated to the ideas that can change the world for the better. This means using space to level the playing field. Focusing on an idea with not just a commercial, but also a societal or social cause.

Winners of the competition will receive industry-leading support and mentorship to bring their ideas onto the high street with retail and fashion industry such as Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) and Dylan Jones (GQ) judging the competition

The top 4 ground-breaking ideas will receive a two-week flagship store space in one of the world’s top retail destinations: London, Paris, New York and LA. An additional space will be given to the winner of the new Space for Change category in one of the four cities. All winners will receive the mentorship, design advice and budget to bring their ideas to life.

Commenting Appear Here Founder Ross Bailey said: “Decades are defined by culture and ideas that drive them. 2020 isn’t just another year, but a chance for creatives, campaigners, designers and entrepreneurs to think about the mark they want to leave on the world. To ask, ‘how am I going to impact the street, the people and the community I live and work in’. Retail is not dying, it’s changing. The 200,000 brands on our platform are looking for space to make their ideas happen, and the next decade will be transformative for retail.

“For 2020, we have also added a new category to Space for Ideas – Space for Change. This new prize category will be awarded to ideas that have the power to shape the world for the better. We all understand that we have a responsibility to the world we live in. We also understand that the idea of ‘doing business’ and ‘doing good’ are not mutually exclusive. As more and more people start to think this way, businesses across the world must reflect that thinking, or risk being left behind.”

The competition is open until March 1st and can be found on the [Appear Here]https://www.appearhere.co.uk/spaceforideas) website.

Image via Appear Here blog