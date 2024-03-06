Arc’teryx's newest UK flagship focuses on circularity services

Canadian high-performance outdoorwear brand Arc’teryx places circularity front and centre in its newly opening UK flagship in Covent Garden.

The relocated and upsized flagship, located at 41-42 King Street, marks the brand’s biggest store in Europe, spanning 8,000 square feet. It offers Arc’teryx’s range of technical gear, footwear, and accessories, incorporating a range of outdoor sports such as trail running, climbing, hiking, and skiing.

Arc’teryx Covent Garden flagship store Credits: Shaftesbury Capital/Arc’teryx

At the heart of the minimalistic store concept is Arc’teryx’s circularity programme, ReBird, which focuses on the care, repair, and up-cycling of its products. There is also a community room and knowledgeable product guides designed to enhance the visitor experience.

Arc’teryx Covent Garden flagship store Credits: Shaftesbury Capital/Arc’teryx

Sven Radtke, EMEA general manager at Arc’teryx, said in a statement: “Covent Garden is a key location for us, and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to expand our presence and be situated alongside such iconic and renowned brands.

“Similar to our Long Acre store, this space will transcend our brand ethos to an even higher degree with more options for visitors and accessible services available. Shaftesbury Capital has been paramount to our brand exposure within the UK, and we look forward to welcoming new and dedicated customers into our new space.”

