Arket enters Italian market with first flagship in Milan

Nordic lifestyle brand Arket on Tuesday opened its first Italian store in Milan. The 1,000 square metre flagship occupies two floors of the historic Medelan Building on Piazza Cordusio, formerly the headquarters of Credito Italiano bank.

The store's design marries Arket’s signature monochrome aesthetic with elements inspired by Italian architecture. A bespoke flooring composition featuring red and white marble, custom terrazzo, and wood has been developed specifically for this location.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Arket’s Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm for the brand's Italian debut, stating, "We look forward to meeting our design-savvy local customers in person and inviting them to explore our vision of a more beautiful everyday life."

The flagship will offer Arket's full range of products, including ready-to-wear, accessories, childrenswear, body care, and interior design items. An in-store café, led by Swedish chef Martin Berg, will serve a seasonal vegetarian menu and specialty coffee, alongside a new signature vanilla ice cream offering.

Arket's design philosophy, rooted in Nordic modernism, aims to provide accessible, functional, and enduring products. This Milan opening represents a significant step in the brand's expansion strategy, bringing its curated approach to everyday living to the Italian market.