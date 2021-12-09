Arket opens first store in Russia

Stockholm-based lifestyle brand Arket has opened its first flagship store in Russia, 0 0 4 0 2 5 - 9 4 2. Located in the Metropolis shopping center in Moscow, the new store features products for men, women, children, and the home, as well as a Nordic-inspired café and pastry shop. The store has a wide range of fashion and accessories, interiors, and functional home items.

“We are very happy to be opening our first physical store in Russia. It is the perfect location for us to present the brand and we look forward to finally meeting our customers face to face,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Arket managing director, in a statement.

With a total area of 675 square meters, Arket’s new Moscow store has been designed as a complete lifestyle destination for the modern family, combining all product offerings under one roof. The collections are based on the concepts of sustainable design and everyday beauty, with products carefully made to last through seasons and intended to be used and loved for a long time.

The ideas are rooted in the Nordic modernist movement of the 20th century, which aimed to bridge the worlds of arts, crafts, and functional form to produce affordable and widely accessible items for everyday use, and made functionality and durability the basis for good design. 90 percent of the products featured in the 2021 collections are made from sustainably sourced materials. In the new Moscow location, the Arket café will offer a special menu of seasonal pastries and organic specialty coffees from some of the world’s best-growing regions.