Stockholm-based lifestyle brand Arket is opening its first flagship store in Russia, 0 0 4 0 2 5 - 9 4 2, on December 9. Located in the Metropolis shopping center in Moscow, the new store will be a modern-day market offering men’s, women’s, and children’s products, along with home, as well as a Nordic-inspired café and pastry shop. The assortment will include fashion and accessories, interiors, and functional home items, the store is curated to simplify good choices and provide inspiration for a more beautiful everyday life.

‘We are very happy to be opening our first physical store in Russia. It is the perfect location for us to present the brand and we look forward to finally meeting our customers face to face,’ said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Arket managing director, in a statement.

With a total area of 675 square meters, Arket’s new Moscow store has been designed as a lifestyle destination for the modern family, combining ready-to-wear and accessories, sportswear, travel items, childrenswear, toys, and baby products, kitchenware, home textiles, and decorations in one location. The collections are based on the concepts of sustainable design, with products carefully made to last through seasons and intended to be used and for a long time.

The ideas are rooted in the Nordic modernist movement of the 20th century, which aimed to bridge the worlds of arts, crafts, and functional form to produce affordable and widely accessible items for everyday use and made functionality and durability the basis for good design. 90 percent of the products featured in the 2021 collections are made from sustainably sourced materials.

Arket café is the homely heart of the brand’s modern-day market and provides guests with a space to breathe and relax inside the store. The café is developed by acclaimed Swedish chef Martin Berg with the mission to promote natural flavors and healthy, ethically produced ingredients. In the new Moscow location, ARKET café will offer a special menu of seasonal pastries and organic specialty coffees from some of the world’s best-growing regions for coffee beans.