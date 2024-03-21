Arket to open its first store in Ireland

Nordic fashion and lifestyle brand Arket, part of the H&M Group, has announced it is opening its debut flagship store in Ireland as it continues to expand its presence in Europe.

The new Irish flagship will be located in Dublin and is due to open this year. It will offer a curated selection of ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men, childrenswear, body care and interior design.

In addition, the store will house an Arket Café, developed and led by acclaimed Swedish chef Martin Berg, offering a vegetarian menu, seasonal pastries, and organic speciality coffees.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, managing director at Arket, said in a statement: “We are very excited to announce this upcoming store opening of our Arket flagship store in Dublin and to finally meet our Irish customers face-to-face.

“The store will enable us to present our full brand experience and build a closer relationship with them.”

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Arket is a modern-day market and lifestyle brand “created to simplify good choices and provide inspiration for a more beautiful everyday life”. Its first store opened in August 2017 on Regent Street in London. It now has 33 physical stores across Europe, China and Korea and an online store available in 30 European markets.