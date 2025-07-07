Arthur Lemoine becomes CEO of Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette Group has announced the appointment of Arthur Lemoine as its chief executive officer. He takes up the role from Monday, July 7, 2025. Lemoine succeeds Nicolas Houzé, chairman of the management board of the French department store group.

Lemoine is 40 years old. He holds a master's degree in mathematics from Paris Dauphine University and a degree from ESSEC Business School. He is a member of the group's management board and a director of Lafayette Anticipations – Galeries Lafayette corporate foundation.

In 2010, he joined the company as a buyer in the Perfumery department of Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais and took over its management three years later.

In 2015, he was appointed director of the Food and Beverage division. He notably led the opening of 'Eataly Paris Marais', dedicated to Italian gastronomy.

In 2018, he became chairman of the Watchmaking and Jewellery division of Galeries Lafayette.

In 2021, he became director of Product Range and Purchasing, within the executive committee of Galeries Lafayette, a position he still holds today.

In his new role, which is now in effect, Lemoine will be responsible for "supporting a new stage of the company's development. He will continue to grow the leadership of the department stores and the influence of the brand, in France and beyond, in flagships as well as online."

Arthur Lemoine now CEO Galeries Lafayette Group

The group asserts that, in recent years, Lemoine has actively contributed to the modernisation of the product range and the transformation carried out by the flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris.

In the press release, Houzé stated: "After more than 10 years marked by numerous transformations and challenges, Galeries Lafayette is ready to open a new chapter under Lemoine's leadership. Lemoine has an intimate understanding of the company's challenges and ambitions. His strategic vision, his ability to unite people and his knowledge of the fashion and retail sectors make him the ideal leader to drive this new dynamic."

Lemoine responded: "For more than 15 years, I have had the privilege of contributing to the development of this unique family business venture. It showcases the best of creation to the widest possible audience by promoting a certain vision of the French art de vivre. I am fully aware of the responsibility that falls to me."