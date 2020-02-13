Arvind’s Unlimited joins online retail bandwagon with Snapdeal

Snapdeal has expanded its selection by adding products from Unlimited, a retail chain belonging to Arvind Fashion. This partnership allows Unlimited to leverage Snapdeal’s deep reach in Tier II and III cities. The products will cover fashion and fashion accessories for men, women and children. The range covers jeans, trousers, jeggings, skirts, shorts, shirts, kurtis, tops, churidars, dupattas, etc.

Snapdeal is a value-focused online marketplace with over 30 million buyers and more than 5,00,000 registered sellers. Sellers have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace with 50 million new listings added over the last two years. With this new partnership with Unlimited, Snapdeal has expanded the selection of value-priced brands available on the portal. Unlimited Fashion’s vast selection of fashion products fits what Snapdeal customers browse and buy on the marketplace. Snapdeal’s focus is on offering high-quality products at great prices. Arvind Fashion is India’s leading textile manufacturer and retailer.

The company manufactures cotton shirting, denim, knits and khaki fabrics. Apart from Unlimited, Arvind runs two other clothing and accessories retail chains, Arvind Store and Megamart, which stock Arvind’s brands. Arvind retails its own brands like Flying Machine, Newport and Excalibur and licensed international brands like Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein through its nationwide retail network.