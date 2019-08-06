Arvind to close down Unlimited stores, focus more on power brands

Arvind Fashions, which sells brands like Arrow, Nautica, Gap and US Polo, plans to focus more on the power brands to boost growth and consolidate business as consumer-focused companies struggle with slowing demand. The company plans to shut down loss-making stores of its value fashion retail brand Unlimited.

Unlimited, Arvind’s value retail format brand with over 100 stores, is making losses due to a large number of under-performing outlets in North India. The brand plans to focus on South India and regions of Maharashtra to achieve break-even by FY20. Unlimited, which has private brands like Excalibur and Ruggers for men and women’s brands Karigiri, Cherokee, competes with Westside, Pantaloons, Max and FBB. Going forward, Arvind plans to focus on innerwear through US Polo, kids’ wear through US Polo Kids, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP and The Children’s Place (TCP).

The Bengaluru-headquartered company, which holds the brands and retailing businesses of the 1.7-billion dollar denim giant Arvind, has put exclusive outlet expansion of all other labels, except Calvin Klien, on hold. Going forward, the company, which was demerged from Arvind earlier this year, will focus on categories such as inner wear, kids’ wear and beauty to drive growth.